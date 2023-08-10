HASKELL – After a 7-14 overall finish including 4-6 in the 3A Central, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals lost a couple All-Conference selections in Bethany Futrell and Kaylin Burchfield, but also return two in the lone senior duo returning this season. Seniors Maddy Blome and Eden Morris earned Central honors last year and will be key in Harmony Grove’s success this season.
Lady Cards to put in work for 2023
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
