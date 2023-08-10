MADDY BLOME

Harmony Grove senior Maddy Blome, 12, passes the ball in a match last season. Blome and Eden Morris are the lone two seniors returning to the Lady Cardinals this season. 

HASKELL – After a 7-14 overall finish including 4-6 in the 3A Central, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals lost a couple All-Conference selections in Bethany Futrell and Kaylin Burchfield, but also return two in the lone senior duo returning this season. Seniors Maddy Blome and Eden Morris earned Central honors last year and will be key in Harmony Grove’s success this season. 

Tags

Recommended for you