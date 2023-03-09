LITTLE ROCK – Winner in two of their first four to start the year, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals added another win to the tally board Tuesday in dominating fashion.
With a quick trip to Parkview, the Lady Cardinals strolled away with a 14-4 thumping of the Patriots.
The Lady Cardinals turned up the heat early, scoring two in the first inning thanks to an RBI walk and an RBI fielder’s choice on back-to-back plays. Anna Callahan and Jayci Bradley would cross on the plate for the 2-0 lead.
Parkview would take advantage of a Harmony Grove miscue in the home half of the first, scoring a run on an error to trail 2-1 after one.
Harmony Grove, though, would keep adding on, moving ahead 3-1 on an RBI single from Bailey Bartlett in the second.
In the third the Lady Cardinals would open the contest up a bit, adding three more runs on an RBI double from Braxton Beaty, an RBI single from Lauren Beaty and a run-scoring passed ball later in the inning to lead 6-1.
Fireworks would erupt in the top of the fourth which began with a trip from Bartlett. She would score a hitter later when Sofia Westgaard singled home the run. One batter later, Shae Schall deposited a 2-run home run over the left field wall for the dominating 9-1 lead.
An error later in the fourth would make it 11-1 as two runs came across to score for the Lady Cardinals.
Harmony Grove finished their scoring in the fifth with three more runs coming off a home run from Callahan, a triple from Westgaard and another Parkview error later in the inning.
With only three outs remaining to make something happen, Parkview would plate three in the home half, but could not stop the early run-rule stoppage as Harmony Grove rolled to the win.
The Lady Cardinals finished with 10 hits, led by Bartlett with three knocks and Westgaard and Schall each with two hits and a combined six RBIs.
Schall again shined from the circle with another complete game, this time striking out nine and walking three. She would allow seven hits and three earned runs in the win.
Harmony Grove moves to 3-2 on the young season and will be back in action tonight at home against Abundant Life with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.