4x200 RELAY

The Bryant Lady Hornet 4x200-meter relay team of from left, Amya Smith, Lauren Lain, Oriel Spikes and Jaiyah Jackson won the event at the Meet of Champs in Searcy this past Saturday. The foursome set a new school record by two seconds. 

The Bryant Lady Hornets had a couple wins for their relay teams, including setting a new school record. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

