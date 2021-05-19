The Bryant Lady Hornets had a couple wins for their relay teams, including setting a new school record. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
Latest News
- 244 combined new cases, no new deaths
- Third Thursday postponed due to weather
- Hornets have big day at Meet of Champs
- Lady Hornet relay squad sets school record time
- Civitan and Osage to offer High Tea
- RECORD-BREAKER: Faulkner sets Benton discus record at MOC
- Bentonville bests Bryant in semis
- Ledbetter named Gatorade POY
Most Popular
Articles
- Retired Benton firefighters to repay mistakenly paid funds
- Benton man arrested for child sex crime
- Woman sentenced in child porn case, co-defendant faces federal charges
- Lady Panthers no-hit Searcy, advance in state tourney
- Civitan and Osage to offer High Tea
- Panthers no-hit, exits in 1st round
- Ledbetter named Gatorade POY
- BSB accepts audit, rejects policy changes and MOU
- Hornets have big day at Meet of Champs
- Combined new cases up 224, Saline in top 3 for new cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.