BRYANT SIGNINGS

From left, Bryant senior softball players Emma Bonvillain, Abby Gentry and Macy Hoskins are all smiles at their signing ceremony this past Thursday in Bryant.

Three Bryant Lady Hornet softball players inked to play at the next level this past Thursday at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Bryant. Seniors Abby Gentry, named All-State and All Arkansas Preps after a record-breaking season, and Macy Hoskins and Emma Bonvillain all signed to play college softball.