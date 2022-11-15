Three Bryant Lady Hornet softball players inked to play at the next level this past Thursday at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Bryant. Seniors Abby Gentry, named All-State and All Arkansas Preps after a record-breaking season, and Macy Hoskins and Emma Bonvillain all signed to play college softball.
Gentry signed with the Division I South Dakota State Jackrabbits of the Summit League after breaking six Bryant offensive records and helping the Lady Hornets to the 6A Central Conference title and semifinals appearance a season ago.
“It was really just the change in atmosphere,” Gentry reasoned on choosing South Dakota State. “It was eye-opening how amazing that school was, all the things they can provide for you. It’s nothing like I’ve seen here in Arkansas and just fell in love with it when I saw it.”
Gentry was originally committed to Arkansas Tech before Head Coach Kristina McSweeney and Associate Head Coach Josh Bertke headed north to South Dakota and the record-breaker was happy to follow them.
Last year, Gentry would set new Lady Hornet records in average (.631), on-base percentage (.664), on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.829), slugging (1.165), hits (65) and runs (58). She added 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, also shining defensively at second base.
“She’s a super-hard worker,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said. “I was watching video of her (recently) and she’s grown so much as a player. Very self critical. She can break her swing down and have things figured out before she gets to the dugout a lot of times. I think that’s what makes her good.”
Gentry, who plans to study physical therapy, had at least one hit in every game last season except Little Rock Southwest, where she walked twice in a blowout win. She explained her secret to success.
“I always want to get on base, always want to get a hit, always want to do this and that,” Gentry said. “The work comes with it. I work a lot, every day almost, and it’s proven that it helps, so I just keep on working and hopefully keep on getting better.”
Dreher has no doubt that her hard-working record-breaker is going to be just as effective her senior season, however possible that may be.
“She’s worked extremely hard in the weight room this fall and she’s determined to get stronger and better than she was last season,” the Coach said. “She’s doing that. She has a lot more muscle mass than in the past. As crazy as it sounds, I think she’ll be even better this year.”
Both Bonvillain and Hoskins earned All-Conference honors a season ago and will not be far away from each other when they both play college ball in Arkadelphia. Bonvillain signed with Ouachita Baptist University while Hoskins will be at rival Henderson State University.
For Bonvillain, she felt at home at OBU.
“For awhile I just fell in love with OBU,” she said. “What they stood for and everything about the school. I just overall loved the school in general, so when they offered me, I was completely floored and happy about it.”
Bonvillain said she considered Mississippi College, but, “something just told me that OBU was my home,” she said.
Last season, Bonvillain batted .344 with six doubles, two triples and 21 RBIs in earning All-Conference honors.
“Emma comes from a long line of college-bound siblings,” Dreher explained. “Plays corners (first and third base) defensively. Big, strong stick offensively. She’s another one that is very critical of herself and likes to break things down and is coachable.
“She is a motivator, cheerleader in the dugout and really likes to help others. She’s found her place in letting the girls know she’s there to help them and make us better in that sense.”
Bonvillain, who plans to study speech pathology with a military career, expects another good season for the Lady Hornets.
“I’m really hoping for another conference championship and hopefully getting further in state this year,” she said.
Hoskins is headed to Henderson after first considering Arkansas Tech, too.
“I was tied between Arkansas Tech and Henderson,” she said. “It was different than Tech. It just had a different environment and kept drawing me. The more I was on campus, the more I saw … I already know people there, so it just really drew me in and fell in love with every aspect of it.”
Hoskins hit .355 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 27 RBIs and 27 runs, adding 12 stolen bases while manning the outfield and earning All-Conference.
“She’s been a solid bat, hard worker,” Dreher said. “Macy has stepped up in the outfield. I’ve asked her to be more aggressive out there and (she) has definitely done that. She’s become a leader out there. She’s been a steady bat. I know she goes hard all summer, works to get better and does everything it takes.
“She definitely has her future planned out. She wants to be in the FBI and has it all mapped out.”
Hoskins went into more detail about her future.
“I plan on doing ROTC and then going into the army for military intelligence,” she said. “I also want to be in the FBI. I also want to do SWAT with the FBI, too.”
But before that, Hoskins still has big plans for Bryant before she leaves.
“Hopefully getting further in state. We have a really good chance of winning this year,” she said. “I think we have great girls. We had a great group last year, but this year I feel like it’s even better because we’ve clicked in the offseason already. We’re a team right now so it’s a good environment and good feeling to have.”