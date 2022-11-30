A year after going 10-14 overall, 5-7 in a tough 6A Central Conference and falling in the first round of the state tournament, five Bryant Lady Hornets earned postseason honors.
featured
Lady Hornets earn honors
Tags
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Bauxite holds on late vs. Woodlawn
- Lady Miners maul Bears in Gibbs 1st Rd.
- Lady Hornets earn honors
- Downtown Benton Ice Skating Rink returns this Friday
- Benton native wins $21,950 and a trip to Barbados on Wheel of Fortune
- Spencer-Cole to be sworn in at city council meeting
- DRIVE FOR FIVE: Special teams, D send Hornets to 5th straight title game
- Bearkatz best Beavers in 3rd round
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton native wins $21,950 and a trip to Barbados on Wheel of Fortune
- Bulldogs eke by Benton in semis
- Downtown Benton Ice Skating Rink returns this Friday
- Panthers have tough road challenge in semis
- DRIVE FOR FIVE: Special teams, D send Hornets to 5th straight title game
- Spencer-Cole to be sworn in at city council meeting
- Hornets, Cats return for chance at finals
- Plethora of Lady Panthers earn postseason honors
- State champ Givens taking talents to OKC
- Benton MYAC offering to decorate yards for a fundraiser