BRYANT SOFTBALL SENIORS

From left, Bryant seniors Abby Gentry, Emma Bonvillain, Cora Loftis, Emily Miller, Macy Hoskins and Bailey Glenn celebrate senior night Thursday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. The Lady Hornets defeated Conway 5-4 to wrap 6A Central Conference play. 

BRYANT - With the Lady Hornets 5-4 win over Conway on Friday, Bryant (19-7) extends its winning streak to two and its 6A Central record to 10-2 on the year, which clinched the No. 2 seed out of the Central. Bryant hosts this season’s 6A State Tourney and will get a first-round bye. The Lady Hornets will play the winner of the West No. 3 and Central No. 6.

KALLEE NICHOLS

Bryant junior Kallee Nichols competes in a 5-4 win over Conway on senior night Thursday in Bryant. 

