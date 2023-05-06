BRYANT - With the Lady Hornets 5-4 win over Conway on Friday, Bryant (19-7) extends its winning streak to two and its 6A Central record to 10-2 on the year, which clinched the No. 2 seed out of the Central. Bryant hosts this season’s 6A State Tourney and will get a first-round bye. The Lady Hornets will play the winner of the West No. 3 and Central No. 6.
Lady Hornets hold off Cats in narrow win
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
