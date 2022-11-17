Falling to a tough Vilonia team in a benefit game last week, the Bryant Lady Hornets have opened the official season hot. Bryant would rout the Maumelle Lady Hornets in the 1st Annual Queen of the Swarm on Monday at Hornet Arena before blowing out the El Dorado Lady Wildcats 73-39 Tuesday in Bryant.
Lady Hornets hot to start season
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
