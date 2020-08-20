It’s been a tough few years for the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team. Without a winning record since 2015, when Bryant went 27-8-1 overall with a 10-4 Central Conference record, the wins have been tough to come by the past four seasons.
The Lady Hornets have had three 20-loss seasons the past four years and have won a total of 11 conference games in that span. Finishing 9-20-1 overall, 1-13 in the 6A Central and missing the state tournament last season, Bryant Coach Leigh Ann Back sees things looking up over the horizon this year. Back, who took over for Beth Solomon late in the 2018 season, is just happy to be playing while the coronavirus pandemic is still going on.
“I am very excited that we are going to get a chance to play this season,” Back said. “I was very nervous for a long time, as a lot of people were, and still a little on edge to make sure everybody’s doing what they’re supposed to be doing so we can have this season.”
While the Lady Hornets did lose five seniors to graduation, they have plenty experience returning with 10 seniors and two juniors, while there will be 13 sophomores added to the squad.
Seniors Madelyn Hoskins, Ella Reynolds and Sammie Jo Ferguson all had over 100 kills last year as juniors, while Reynolds also led the squad with 44 service aces.
Bryant also returns leading dig getter, senior Jaiyah Jackson’s 367, while also returning five of the top six top players in digs.
Another huge plus for the Lady Hornets is it returns its top two setters in seniors Shaylee Carver (274 assists) and Alyssa Hernandez (271).
But, despite the returning experience, Back is not ready to list a starting lineup as she mentioned, “That sophomore class is very, very talented.”
“I can’t even give you a starting lineup right now because I have quite a few decisions to make within the next couple of weeks,” Back said. “On Thursday night, we will play a one-on-one benefit game at Benton. Between those two (including Blue & White game Tuesday), I should end up having a starting lineup. I have some seniors, juniors and sophomores that have improved significantly, which is very interesting because a lot of these ladies played club ball but weren’t able to finish their season because of the pandemic. They’ve taken all of this down time that we’ve had and have really put it to good use for themselves.”
To add on to the returning experience, this is one of the tallest teams Back has ever coached, including her long coaching tenure before coming to Bryant.
“We’re big,” she said. “We are bigger than I’ve ever had in my entire life. We’ve scrimmaged what you would call JV vs. varsity if you could even call it that. We don’t have JV vs. varsity now because we don’t have a JV and we don’t have a varsity. I have divided them up into two squads to scrimmage against each other this week and they are pushing each other harder than I have ever seen two divided squads ever play. We’ve got some really big blocks, we’ve got some great hitters. My defense is looking really strong.”
But, the Lady Hornets will also have to deal with the inexperience of the sophomores, despite the talent.
“It’ll probably be the inexperience of my sophomores,” Back said of a negative. “They’ve got tons of talent, but playing at a faster speed, they may have a moment of panic until they get into the rhythm and settle in. It’s something faster than they’ve ever done.
“We’ve done a lot of training this summer once we finally got to start. A lot of training of how to do things the right way, how to do the right fundamentals and building a little bit more on the IQ. What we’re lacking is the sophomores don’t have a lot of playing experience at this level, but we’ve pushed them into a much faster speed and they’re adjusting very well.”
As for a very tough Central conference, though some great players have graduated from opposing teams, Back doesn’t see this year being any less competitive.
“It’s definitely not going to get any easier,” she said. “As a conference, we definitely graduated some very big-time players. Fortunately they’re off to school now so we don’t have to play them anymore.”
Of course, it’s been a process leading up to this season since the pandemic shut down all sports in mid-March.
“When everybody was sent home, for a lack of a better term, I had a lot of Zoom meetings with a lot of the current roster from last year,” Back said. “I told them from the very beginning, ‘I’m not sure how long this is going to last, so you have to come up with your own ball touches. You’re going to have to figure out how important this is to you and figure out how you’re going to get meaningful reps.’ I gave them weekly workouts for them to do and it was definitely on the honor system.
“When we started back in June, our trainers and strength and conditioning coach got together and made a great determination that we weren’t going to go back full speed with these kids because we were pretty sure they hadn’t been doing anything. We didn’t want to go from zero to 1,000 overnight and then they develop tendinitis and over-usage issues, etc., so we started with strength and conditioning. If you would have driven by the gym, you would have found us out in the parking lot, socially distancing every other parking space and we were working out in the parking lot. We worked out in the parking lot for the month of June. We did a lot of jumping, a lot of agility, a lot of core and a lot of bodyweight lifting.”
It wasn’t until last month when the Lady Hornets actually touched a volleyball in the Hornet’s Nest.
“When July rolled around, we moved in and as far as me rolling out balls, the day of tryouts was the very first time that my high school girls touched the balls in our gym. I was very pleasantly impressed with the quality that had returned. We’ve been working about three hours a day since then to try and get everything going.”
That begins on Tuesday with the Bryant Volleyball Showcase at the Hornet’s Nest (freshmen and varsity), while the eighth grade will play at Bryant Junior High. The Lady Hornets will take on the Benton Lady Panthers in a benefit Thursday at Benton Arena before officially kicking the season off at home against Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 25.