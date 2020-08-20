With the Bryant boys tennis team showing off their skills Thursday at the Hornet Showcase at the Bryant High School tennis courts, the Lady Hornets also did their version of the Showcase on Friday in Bryant.
Bryant junior Kate Keith took the top spot in singles action, defeating sophomore Simone Dinstbier, who earned runner-up honors, while senior Hope Hartz took third in singles play.
In doubles action, it was Hartz and Dinstbier teaming up to take the Showcase title. The duo defeated teammates, senior Megan Brown and sophomore Janie Ray, which received runner-up honors, while Keith and freshman Zoe Cates took third place.
The Lady Hornets officially begin their season on Tuesday when they host the Mount St. Mary’s Belles at Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock at 3:30 p.m.