After falling in a close one, 3-2, to the Central Lady Tigers Tuesday in 6A Central Conference action for their first loss in four matches, the Bryant Lady Hornets had no trouble with the Little Rock Southwest Lady Gryphons, earning a 3-0 sweep improve to 8-9 on the season, 4-5 in Central play, five games behind first-place Conway (9-0) and tied with Jonesboro for the fourth spot in league play.
Lady Hornets split week
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock officer arrested in connection with domestic battery case
- Justin Moore back for acoustic show to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs
- Birch Tree Communities announces staff changes
- Benton gears up for Halloween
- One woman's journey through cancer and child birth
- Cards bring momentum into homecoming battle
- Bryant native among A-State Homecoming Court
- Woman pleads guilty to murder in connection with child’s death
- Lady Panthers battle to Fort Smith win
- Bryant officers release more information about Saturday accident