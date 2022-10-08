GRACIE BROWN

Bryant sophomore Gracie Brown competes in a match earlier this season. The Lady Hornets swept Little Rock Southwest Thursday after falling to Central in five on Tuesday in 6A Central Conference play.

After falling in a close one, 3-2, to the Central Lady Tigers Tuesday in 6A Central Conference action for their first loss in four matches, the Bryant Lady Hornets had no trouble with the Little Rock Southwest Lady Gryphons, earning a 3-0 sweep improve to 8-9 on the season, 4-5 in Central play, five games behind first-place Conway (9-0) and tied with Jonesboro for the fourth spot in league play.

