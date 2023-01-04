The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrate their Kameron Hale Classic championship after sweeping all three games, including a 70-26 win over host Lake Hamilton at Wolf Arena in Pearcy. Bryant won its sixth straight game, including a 53-28 win over Pulaski Academy Wednesday and a 58-56 overtime win over Springdale on Thursday. The Lady Hornets sit at 11-3 overall going into 6A Central Conference action at Jonesboro on Friday.
PEARCY – Playing in their final Kameron Hale Classic game after winning the first two, the Bryant Lady Hornets would wallop host Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 70-26 at Wolf Arena in Pearcy this past Friday. The sweep in the Hale Classic gave Bryant its sixth straight win and an 11-3 record going into Friday’s 6A Central Conference opener in Jonesboro.
“It wasn’t the fact that we won big, it was just everybody contributed that game, on both ends,” Bryant first-year Coach Shanae Govan-Williams said. “Each girl contributed. Our three seniors – Lauren (Lain), Emileigh (Muse) and Nat(alie Edmonson) – all had solid games the entire tournament. For me, that was the X-factor for us.”
Bryant sophomore Skylar Percy hit two threes for six points and junior Brilynn Findley had a three and five points in the first quarter the Lady Hornets led 15-8 over Lake Hamilton (4-10).
Bryant put the game out of reach in the second frame. Edmonson got in on the long-range action, hitting two 3-pointers, while Muse and sophomore Austyn Oholendt hit one each propelling the Lady Hornets to an 18-point quarter. The defense also dug in allowing just two points with Bryant taking a 33-10 lead over the Wolves at the half.
Oholendt stayed hot in the third frame, scoring six more points while six different Lady Hornets scored for the 23-point third and 56-18 advantage going into the fourth. Junior Arion Pegram hit two threes and scored all eight of her points in the fourth, with sophomore Ziyah Thompson adding four points in the final frame.
Oholendt’s 11 points led the way with 11 different Lady Hornets scoring in the blowout win. Edmonson and fellow senior Lauren Lain followed with nine points apiece, while Pegram and senior Jayla Knight scored eight each. Percy had six, Findley five, Thompson four, and Muse and sophomore Eryn Carter had three each, with junior Cheneyah Stewart chipping in two.
“We got better each game,” Govan-Williams said. “Everybody knows those tournaments after the break are hard with a few days off, but I feel like we responded well.”
Before their blowout Friday, the Lady Hornets played a close one with Springdale on Thursday, coming away with a 58-56 overtime victory.
“Springdale was really good,” Govan-Williams said. “We didn’t play good the first half, but I like how we came back the second half, responded and finished when it counted most. We’ve been struggling finishing at the free throw line, but I feel like we did a really good job making free throws late in the stretch to put the game away. With five seconds left, Lauren made two clutch free throws.”
The Lady Hornets have done it with balanced scoring this season, with six players scoring between 6.4 and 11.5 points per game. Lain and Findley lead the way at 11.5 PPG, followed by Oholendt (8.2), Muse (7.5), Edmonson (7.0) and Knight (6.4).
“When I first got hired, I knew we had some key pieces that could do more than just score,” Govan-Williams said. “It’s just exciting to see these girls play like I know they can play, have that confidence and be consistent. Each night, I feel like we have a chance to beat teams because we have multiple people that can score.”
The Lady Hornets will begin their quest to a 6A Central Conference championship on Friday, taking on the 7-8 Jonesboro Lady Hurricane on the road.
“They’ll be competitive,” Govan-Williams said of the Hurricane. “They won’t be as strong and dominant as they’ve been in the past. I think they’ve won three to four state titles. They lost four starters, but they’ll be a good, solid defensive team. It’s going to be tough going over there on the road.”