BRYANT CHAMPS

PEARCY – Playing in their final Kameron Hale Classic game after winning the first two, the Bryant Lady Hornets would wallop host Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 70-26 at Wolf Arena in Pearcy this past Friday. The sweep in the Hale Classic gave Bryant its sixth straight win and an 11-3 record going into Friday’s 6A Central Conference opener in Jonesboro. 