CONWAY – The Bryant Lady Hornets will be taking on a familiar foe today in their first state championship game appearance since 2012, when Bryant won three in a row from 2010 to 2012. The Lady Hornets face the only team to beat them in conference play in the Central No. 1 seed Cabot Lady Panthers, which downed Bryant twice, but by a total of just three runs in a 6-4 defeat in Cabot in early April and falling just 9-8 in late April.
“We’ve played them twice,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said. “We looked good on the the stat sheets against them, we’ve just had one or two things that didn’t go our way to come up short. I think it will be a good game and hard-fought. They’re a familiar rival we’ve had for a long time. Looking forward to getting on the field with them.”
The two teams, both falling in the state semifinals last year, will battle in today’s 6A State Tournament championship game at the University of Central Arkansas’ Farris Field in Conway at 4 p.m.
Bryant, finishing 10-2 in the Central and 22-7 overall, takes a five-game win streak into the title game with Cabot the last team to beat the Lady Hornets. Getting a first-round bye as the Central No. 2 seed, Bryant edged Har-Ber 3-2 in the quarterfinals before topping the defending champion Bentonville Lady Tigers 6-4 in eight innings in the semis to advance to the championship.
Coached by Chris Cope, the Lady Panthers (24-2, 12-0 Central) have also played some close contests their last three affairs. They dropped a 4-3 decision to 5A state title game participant Greene County Tech – which plays Benton, Cabot’s only other instate loss this season, Saturday in the 5A state championship – and took a first-round bye as a 1 seed. Behind senior Akayla Barnard, Cabot has shut out Bentonville West 5-0 in the quarters before a 1-0 win over Rogers in the semis propelled the Lady Panthers to today’s title.
Barnard no-hit Bentonville West giving up three walks while striking out seven in seven complete innings. Barnard gave up just one hit in the shutout over Rogers, walking two with 15 strikeouts in seven innings. Emma Scales had the eventual game-winning single in the fourth inning of the 1-0 win. In the 5-0 victory over BVille West, Emily Whitman had a hit and two RBIs, while Barnard, Sara Camplain and Emily Titus had a hit and RBI apiece.
“She’s a great pitcher,” Dreher said of Barnard. “They have quite a few power hitters to back her up. They’re a good team. Solid defensively.”
Breaking six offensive school records last season, Bryant senior catcher Abby Gentry has been excellent again this season in leading the Lady Hornets at the plate. In the two state tournament games, Gentry has batted 5 for 6 with a double, home run, four runs and an RBI. For the season, Gentry leads the team batting .600 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and is second with 35 RBIs, while also leading the team with 48 runs. Adding a .700 on base percentage, she has walked 24 times and does not have a strikeout this season, with 14 stolen bases.
Bryant junior Aly White brings a .506 average to the plate with five doubles, two triples, seven home runs and a team-leading 37 RBIs, while putting Bryant on the board with a 2-run homer in the semifinals. White also leads the Lady Hornets in the circle with a 2.08 ERA, striking out 104 in 101 innings pitched.
Junior pitcher Kadence Armstrong (2.97 ERA) and senior Emily Miller (3.50 ERA) have also contributed greatly in the circle with both pitching big in relief in the extra-inning win over defending champ Bentonville in the semis. Armstrong has 58 strikeouts in 33 innings and also leads the team with 19 stolen bases while hitting .435 at the plate.
Sophomore Kloie Lovell (8 doubles, homer, 19 RBIs) also hits .435, followed by senior centerfielder Macy Hoskins .425 (6 homers, 27 RBIs, 10 SBs), also hitting a 2-run homer in the semifinals, junior Leah Hicks .407 (5 homers, 25 RBIs), junior Kallee Nichols .352 (7 homers, 32 runs, 21 RBIs), freshman Makalia Easterwood .342 (6 doubles, homer, 13 RBIs), sophomore Makenleigh “Specs” Easterwood .326 (12 SBs) and sophomore Payton Stueart .317 (3 homers, 22 RBIs). Senior Emma Bonvillain (homer, 13 RBIs) bats .317.
It seemed all Lady Hornets contributed to the close wins at state thus far.
“Saturday we talked a lot about being able to fight, even when we’re getting hit,” Dreher said. “Just the ability to keep fighting and moving forward. (Today) I really need them to understand it’s about the team and not on any one person in particular. We fight as a team.”