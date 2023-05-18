MACY HOSKINS

Bryant senior Macy Hoskins makes a home run saving catch in a 6-4 win over the Bentonville Lady Tigers this past Saturday at Lady Hornet Field in Bryant. The Lady Hornets take on the Cabot Lady Panthers in the 6A State Tournament title game today at 4 p.m. at Farris Field in Conway. 

CONWAY – The Bryant Lady Hornets will be taking on a familiar foe today in their first state championship game appearance since 2012, when Bryant won three in a row from 2010 to 2012. The Lady Hornets face the only team to beat them in conference play in the Central No. 1 seed Cabot Lady Panthers, which downed Bryant twice, but by a total of just three runs in a 6-4 defeat in Cabot in early April and falling just 9-8 in late April. 

ABBY GENTRY

Bryant senior Abby Gentry hits a single in the eighth inning of a 6-4 win over Bentonville in the 6A State Tournament semifinals this past Saturday in Bryant. The Lady Hornets play Cabot in today’s 6A state championship at 4 p.m. in Conway. 
BRYANT CELEBRATION

The Bryant Lady Hornets celebrate after defeating defending champ Bentonville 6-4 in eight innings in the 6A state semifinals in Bryant this past Saturday to advance to today’s title match with Cabot in Conway. First pitch is 4 p.m. at Farris Field as the Lady Hornets return to the championship for the first time since 2012. 
ALY WHITE

Bryant junior Aly White throws a pitch in a 6-4 win over Bentonville in the 6A semifinals this past Saturday in Bryant. 

Tags

Recommended for you