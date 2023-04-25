BAUXITE SENIORS

Bauxite soccer celebrated senior night this past Friday at The Pit in Bauxite. From left, the seniors are Julia Rodriguez, Kloe Jackson, Layla Patrick, Hunter Chatelain, Gracie McDade, junior foreign exchange student Paula Ruiz and Rylee Mode. 

BAUXITE – Falling for the first time in 4A South Conference play and suffering their first loss in over a month with a 2-1 defeat at Morrilton early last week, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back on the winning track Friday with a 7-1 rout over the Mena Lady Bearcats on senior night at The Pit in Bauxite. The win also clinched the No. 2 seed going into the conference tournament next week, finishing the regular season at 9-2-1 overall, 5-1-1 in the South.

