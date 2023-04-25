BAUXITE – Falling for the first time in 4A South Conference play and suffering their first loss in over a month with a 2-1 defeat at Morrilton early last week, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back on the winning track Friday with a 7-1 rout over the Mena Lady Bearcats on senior night at The Pit in Bauxite. The win also clinched the No. 2 seed going into the conference tournament next week, finishing the regular season at 9-2-1 overall, 5-1-1 in the South.
Lady Miners clinch 2 seed on Sr. Night
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
