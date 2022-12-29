BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners would take vengeance from an early-season loss on Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Playing in the Bauxite Christmas Tournament championship game, originally scheduled for last week but moved due to inclement weather, the Lady Miners would down the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles 55-49 for the tourney title. Baptist beat Bauxite 70-64 in the teams’ first contest.
featured
Lady Miners clip Eagles for Christmas title
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
