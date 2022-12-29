BAUXITE CHAMPS

The Bauxite Lady Miners celebrate their Bauxite Christmas Tournament championship win after defeating the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles 55-49 Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners would take vengeance from an early-season loss on Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Playing in the Bauxite Christmas Tournament championship game, originally scheduled for last week but moved due to inclement weather, the Lady Miners would down the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles 55-49 for the tourney title. Baptist beat Bauxite 70-64 in the teams’ first contest.

GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade, 11, puts up a shot in a 55-49 win over the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles Tuesday in the Bauxite Christmas Tournament championship game at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. McDade scored a game-high 21 points in the win. 