GRACIE HILL

Bauxite sophomore Gracie Hill puts up a shot in a recent game. The Lady Miners fell to the De Queen Lady Leopards on Wednesday and Thursday. 

 

The Bauxite Lady Miners would drop two straight to the De Queen Lady Leopards on Wednesday and Thursday heading into Monday's 7-4A Conference Tournament. Full story is in Friday's The Saline Courier or read online with the e-Edition. 

