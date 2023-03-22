JONESBORO – The Bauxite Lady Miners competed in the Bearcat Blast this past weekend at the Southside Softball Complex in Jonesboro. After falling in a close one, 3-1, to the East Poinsett County Lady Warriors on Friday to open the competition, the Lady Miners responded with a 1-0 shutout over the Pangburn Lady Tigers and an 8-6 victory over the Woodlawn Lady Bears on Saturday.
Lady Miners finish 2-1 at Bearcat Blast
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
