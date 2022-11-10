After a record-breaking 23 wins in his first season at the Lady Miners helm, Bauxite Coach Greg Chenault returns the bulk of his offense this year after losing just two key seniors to graduation in sharpshooters Bethany Harrell and Kenzie Buffington. The Lady Miners went 23-12 a season ago and made the 4A State Tournament for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.
With last year’s success, Chenault and the Lady Miners expect even more this season with plenty of experience returning even still, especially with leader Abby Beene coming back after averaging 12.7 points and shooting at a 48-percent clip, 4.8 rebounds, two steals and two assists per game.
“I return about 85 percent of our scoring,” Chenault said. “We’re led by four seniors. It starts with Abby Beene (who scored 18 points with four steals and three rebounds in Bauxite’s 66-22 benefit victory over Beebe this past Saturday). “A versatile player. She does a little bit of everything for us.”
Beene, who took All-State Tournament Team and All-State Honorable Mention last year, isn’t the only Lady Miner coming back with with experience as they return the two Gracies, Gracie McDade and Gracie Hill, with another year of experience under their belts. McDade was second on the team in scoring last season at 8.5 points per game, with Hill adding 7.1, both earning All-Conference accolades with Beene.
“Gracie Hill and Gracie McDade are both key returners and are much improved,”Chenault said. “McDade has really improved her shooting and Hill has improved her strength and shooting. I expect both both of them to be near double digits or better. Unfortunately, they’re dealing with injuries right now. McDade turned her ankle and Hill has been nursing it (an ankle) this summer and keeps tweaking it.”
A possible X-factor for Bauxite this season is senior Layla Patrick, scoring 10 points with six rebounds vs. Beebe, who showed inconsistency last season but looks to be a force for the Lady Miners this year.
“Another key senior that has improved is Layla Patrick,” Chenault said. “She looks like a different player.”
It is not only seniors who look to make major contributions this season. Chenault said he could not take point guard Stephanie Rico off the court last season as a sophomore, and like all of Bauxite’s players, has improved, too.
“Stephanie has added the 3-pointer to her game, better ball handling and decision-making,” Chenault said. “We look for her to score more than what she did last year.”
The coach also said junior post player Maddie Stacy is much improved and will be a key reserve, as will sophomore Kady Beth Jacks, who can shoot it.
Chenault will also bring two freshman up to the varsity squad in Kennedy Ballard (10 points, four rebounds, four steals in benefit) and Ashlynn Robinson.
“Kennedy Ballard was our best player as an eighth-grader on our junior high team and she’s improved a lot,” the Coach said. “On any given night, she has the potential to be my second-leading scorer. She’s a talented freshman … runs well, moves well, shoots it well, guards well, good size. I look to use her a lot.
“Ashlyn Robinson is a 5-5 point guard who will give Stephanie some breaks, some much-needed breaks. Last year I couldn’t take Stephanie out. She gives a defensive element and backup point guard I didn’t have in the other group. I also don’t have to move Beene back to the 1 (point guard) and can play her at multiple positions, 2 through 5.”
With a successful Year 1 in the books, Chenault and the Lady Miners now have a feel for each other as it wasn’t until after Christmas last season when the team started clicking.
“From a philosophy standpoint in Year 2 is so much easier because the kids no what to expect and what I try to accomplish as a coach,” Chenault said. “That’s a lot better. We’re primarily a man-to-man (defensively). We’ll mix it up with what we do, but we’re man-to-man at our core. With the extra depth, we look to put more pressure on the ball, pressing a lot more than in the past.
“We should push the ball a little more. We averaged 46 points a game last year so we didn’t have a lot of room for error defensively. We look to be well above the 50 mark, closer to the 60 when we can. We want to push.”
Though the Lady Miners did lose their sharpshooters, Chenault said everyone has stepped up in that area.
“I was real concerned about our shooting because when you lose to really good 3-point shooters in Bethany Harrell and Kenzie Buffington … so a point of emphasis has been shooting,” he said. “Everyone has responded and is better than last year.”
The Lady Miners also are in a new conference, the 4-4A after playing well in the 7-4A last year. Chenault expects his team to compete for the top spot, though it will be no cakewalk.
“A 100 percent,” he said. “If we don’t, I would be extremely disappointed.
“You have Clinton, in the final four last year in 3A and have everyone back. They’re the forerunners. We played them last year at Christmas and lost by 12 and we were a different team after Christmas. I expect to contend with them and compete with every team we play. The schedule is a lot harder than last year.
“We just want to make it a special year for those seniors and make sure they go out the right way. We don’t want to have any regrets and make sure we give everything we can and get better. Hopefully we can make some noise if we do that.”
Bauxite played Glen Rose to kick off the season Tuesday night with results in Thursday’s edition. The Lady Miners host rival Harmony Grove Thursday night at Fred Dawson Gym.