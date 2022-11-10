ABBY BEENE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene, 3, shoots in a two-point win over Glen Rose on Tuesday. Beene will lead the Lady Miners this season after a record-breaking 23 wins last year.

After a record-breaking 23 wins in his first season at the Lady Miners helm, Bauxite Coach Greg Chenault returns the bulk of his offense this year after losing just two key seniors to graduation in sharpshooters Bethany Harrell and Kenzie Buffington. The Lady Miners went 23-12 a season ago and made the 4A State Tournament for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.