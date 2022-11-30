GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite senior Gracie McDade gets set to shoot in a game last week at the Fountain Lake Classic in Hot Springs. McDade scored 13 points with seven rebounds in a 61-24 win over Woodlawn in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial Monday in Haskell. 

The Bauxite Lady Miners started the season 6-0 before falling to Baptist Prep in a close one, 70-64, to open the Fountain Lake Classic last week in Hot Springs. The Lady Miners took it out on the Perryville Lady Mustangs the very next day to wrap the Classic with a 61-35 win and continued their routing ways Monday in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial, mauling the Woodlawn Lady Bears 61-24. 