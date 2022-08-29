After falling in their first two matches of the season against very quality opponents, the Bauxite Lady Miners got in the win column for the first time on the season this past Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Lady Miners would eke past the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10) in 4A West Conference play after getting swept in their first two matches, albeit by very close scores in each set.
“Growing pains,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter, leading the Lady Miners to consecutive school-record 14-win seasons, said. “Our first week of games has been about growth. Frankly, I forgot how young we were because we were playing so well during the summer and preseason. Our inexperience has shown up and it’s a bit painful at times.”
Bauxite fell by a total of just 10 points through three sets in its opener on Monday vs. the Lady Wildcats.
“Episcopal is solid year in and year out, so I knew we had to step up, which we did at times,” Carter said, “but just too many unforced errors at the wrong time chilled momentum.”
It was by a total of 13 points through their three sets vs. Malvern to open the 4A West that the Lady Miners were swept, including a 25-23 loss in the second set.
“Malvern exposed our experience and exploited our mistakes,” the Coach said. “You can’t win games serving in the mid to low 80s in percentage, or a negative hitting percentage, or making 64 errors in three sets. Malvern played smoother and cleaner and sent us home with a loss.”
The Lady Miners would also get their first conference win vs. the Lady Cardinals Thursday, improving to 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the West.
“Camden is scrappy and athletic,” Carter said. “We know that every time we play. Our plan was to serve spots, dig up everything we can and make fewer mistakes. At times we did that and had success. We grew up a little. If we learn, grow and mature just a little bit every day, then we will get better. We will compete.”
Senior libero (defensive specialist) Bryley Bowman was excellent for Bauxite on Thursday, leading everyone with 42 digs, leading the way with 32 serve-receive attempts and adding three kills and an ace.
“Bowman has been our rock so far this season,” Carter said. “Our stud. She’s digging up everything and playing at an all-star level. Can’t say enough positive about her play and leadership for this team.”
Carter would also get solid play from his setters, junior Alyssa Hastings (25 assists, 13 digs, four aces) and sophomore Taylor Shelton (19 assists, four kills).
“I really like the way Shelton and Hastings are moving the ball around setting up our hitters,” he said. “Their decision-making is improving because their reading the defense is getting cleaner and the connections between them and the hitters is getting deeper.”
Senior Lexi Bright led the Lady Miners with with 17 kills vs. the Lady Cardinals, adding three aces at the service line. Sophomore Karlie Heffernan also reached double digit kills with 11 kills, while sophomore Alysia Garner had eight. Junior Kaci West added five kills, with senior McKinley Benish and sophomore Addysen Burchfield adding four apiece.
“Our hitters have struggled during this early week,” Carter explained. “West had the best game of her high school career at Malvern and was solid for us (vs. Camden). Heffernan has made a major leap forward since the end of last season. Something has clicked for her. I look forward to her continuing that growth.”
But, with the youth on the squad, there are several disconnects that can only be solved with experience.
“Overall we aren’t pressuring the net as fast or vertical as we need to be,” Carter said. “We have to get into the other hitters’ faces and disrupt their attack. Our net violations are too frequent. Kill percentage is lower than it has to be and hitting percentage is lower than it should be.
“Errors are very high, but that’s youth, and in just our first three games I already see trends in positive directions. This tells me we are learning and growing. I believe in what this team can do. They’re going to do some cool things this year. We just need to be gritty and tough all year like we were (Thursday).”
The Lady Miners competed in Spikefest in Little Rock on Saturday and hit the road to Sheridan and Jacksonville on Monday and Tuesday, respectfully, before returning home to face Fountain Lake on Thursday in West action.
“Saturday’s Spikefest matches will be tough and provide great opportunities to learn and grow,” Carter said.