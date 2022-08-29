LEXI BRIGHT

Bauxite senior Lexi Bright, 5, competes in a 3-2 win over the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals this past Thursday in Bauxite. Bright had 17 kills in the match.

After falling in their first two matches of the season against very quality opponents, the Bauxite Lady Miners got in the win column for the first time on the season this past Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. The Lady Miners would eke past the Camden Fairview Lady Cardinals 3-2 (25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10) in 4A West Conference play after getting swept in their first two matches, albeit by very close scores in each set.