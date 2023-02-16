ABBY BEENE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene, 3, puts up a shot in a 65-34 win over the Robinson Senators in Little Rock Tuesday. Beene led the Lady Miners with 18 points in the victory. 

LITTLE ROCK – For the second straight season, the Bauxite Lady Miners are 20-game winners. After finishing 23-12 a season ago, the Lady Miners made it 20 wins this year on Tuesday, trouncing the Robinson Lady Senators 65-34 in Little Rock. 

