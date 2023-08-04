BAUXITE – After finishing 11-11 overall and 10-6 in a tough 4A West Conference, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team returns plenty of experience a season after making the state tournament three straight years, last season falling to Shiloh Christian, the 4A runner-up, in the first round. In fact, the Lady Miners have fallen in the first round all three of those seasons and Bauxite Coach Dave Carter is wanting to get over that hump this year.
“This summer camp season I have approached things differently than I have in the past summers,” Carter said. “This program has grown to become more consistent, yet we want to take another step forward to finish higher in conference and go beyond the first round of state.”
Though they return all five of their 4A West All-Conference selections in seniors Madison Brown, Alyssa Hastings and Kaci West, and juniors Taylor Shelton and Karlie Heffernan, Bauxite did lose two key players to graduation making All-State a season ago.
“Replacing Bryley (Bowman) and Lexi (Bright) is gonna be tough,” Carter said. “That’s two high-powered All-Staters and team captains. But I’m not looking for another Bryley or Lexi, or any other of our alumni. I want to find who our next All-Conference and All-State will be. Who our leaders are. I’m not sure yet who that is going to be.
“I have used the same rotation in camp matches maybe two or three times so far because I still haven’t seen yet what I need to see. If these ladies will play hard, work together and keep the team first, then everything we need to see will rise up.”
Two of those All-Conference selections, Shelton and Hastings are returning setters and have been fixtures in setting up their hitters for success. Hastings led the squad with 253 assists and 60 service aces, while Shelton was a close second with 243 dishes and 48 aces last season.
“Taylor Shelton and Alyssa Hastings return as third-year starting setters,” Carter said. “Having that kind of experience in that role is huge. They create offense with their ability to create.”
No stranger to the back row, Brown will be back there again in a little different capacity after digging up 177 balls, second only to Bowman’s 489. Brown was also second with 279 serve-receives at a 92-percent clip.
“Madison Brown returns on the back line, but will move to libero,” Carter explained. “There is room for her to grow into the role, but I anticipate her competitive fire to elevate her to what the team needs. She has a knack for making a strong first pass and is confident with how things work in our strategies, which helps her guide others.”
Heffernan tied Bright for the team lead in blocks (19) and also had 86 kills.
“Karlie Heffernan is solidly in one of the middle spots,” the Coach said. “She just needs to keep swinging and work to improve her efficiency and effectiveness in everything at the net. We’re still looking for our other roles.”
“The others showing some promise and possibility include Kaci West (121 kills last season), (junior) Alysia Garner (102 kills), (sophomore) Ali Butler, (sophomore) Rachael Clark and (sophomore) Erin Heidelberg on the front row. Which spot they land is still very much up in the air.
“(Senior) Jaycee McClellan, (sophomore) Jacklyn Price, (junior) Jade Hamilton and (senior) Madison Lawhon are all competing for defensive reps and the competition is strong. Lawhon, Hamilton and (senior) Brae Page are working hard to be solid and effective setters if their number is called.”
Though some spots are not filled thus far, the experience is there and Carter has the option to plug in players when needed.
“We have the deepest team we’ve ever had,” he said. “That drives up the competition in practice which makes everyone a better player if they’ll allow it to do so. We want to be very aggressive on the court this year. Aggressive, creative, forceful.”
The Lady Miners tied Arkadelphia for third in the West last season, taking the fourth seed to state, behind undefeated Mena and second-place Fountain Lake. Carter expects the usual suspects to be at the top again, and possibly some other squads stepping up in the league.
“I really don’t know how to predict our conference this season,” Carter said. “Mena is the favorite. Fountain Lake and Arkadelphia graduated some quality players but they’re solid year in and year out. Magnolia took big steps forward last year and I expect them to continue to improve and be a tough opponent. Malvern is due for a turnaround so I anticipate a push higher this year from them. I think we can play well and compete with that group.
“Even with the questions still to be answered at this point, I see plenty of skill and production that lead me to believe we can make another run and break new ground in the conference and the postseason. I am looking forward to seeing these ladies grow and develop and have fun playing this wonderful game. Doing it together.”
The Lady Miners start the season on the road in Little Rock against Episcopal on Monday, Aug. 21.