MADISON BROWN

Bauxite senior Madison Brown passes in a match last season. 

BAUXITE – After finishing 11-11 overall and 10-6 in a tough 4A West Conference, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team returns plenty of experience a season after making the state tournament three straight years, last season falling to Shiloh Christian, the 4A runner-up, in the first round. In fact, the Lady Miners have fallen in the first round all three of those seasons and Bauxite Coach Dave Carter is wanting to get over that hump this year. 

ALYSSA HASTINGS

Bauxite senior Alyssa Hastings sets in a match last season. Hastings is one of five All-Conference selections returning for the Lady Miners, which made the state tournament the past three seasons.

