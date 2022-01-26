GRACIE MCDADE

Bauxite junior Gracie McDade, 11, goes up for a bucket in a 50-39 win over Arkadelphia in 7-4A Conference play Tuesday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. McDade led all scorers with 19 points, 17 in the second half, in the win.

The Bauxite Lady Miners returned to play Tuesday after a long layoff, defeating the Arkadelphia Lady Badgers in 7-4A Conference play at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.