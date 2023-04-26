BRYLEY BOWMAN

Bauxite senior Bryley Bowman competes in a game earlier this season. The Lady Miners clinched the 5-4A Conference with an 11-1 win over Lonoke Monday in Bauxite.

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners clinched the 5-4A Conference title with an 11-1 win over the Lonoke Lady Rabbits on Monday in Bauxite, while also winning their 20th game of the season. The victory puts the Lady Miners at 20-5 overall and a perfect 6-0 in league play for the conference championship, clinching the No. 1 seed in the 5-4A District Tournament beginning on Thursday.

