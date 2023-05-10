BAUXITE REGIONAL CHAMPS

The Bauxite Lady Miners celebrate their 4A East Regional championship this past Friday in Little Rock. The Lady Miners romped their way through the regional, downing Southside 11-1 in the first round, Brookland 14-1 in the semifinals and Wynne 17-4 in Saturday’s title game. Bauxite will have the East No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the first round of the 4A State Tournament this week in Lonoke. The Lady Miners play the winner of Farmington and Monticello Friday at 12:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK – After going undefeated in the 5-4A Conference, including sweeping their way to a district tournament championship, the Bauxite Lady Miners made easy work of their 4A East Regional opponents, including a 17-4 walloping of the Wynne Yellowjackets in Saturday’s title game at Robinson High School in Little Rock. The win over Wynne gave the Lady Miners the East Regional championship and East No. 1 seed going into Friday’s second-round game in the 4A State Tournament in Lonoke. Bauxite got a first-round bye for their efforts, which included an 11-1 over Southside to start the regional before beating Brookland 14-1 in the semifinals. 

