Mired at 1-5 including facing good competition at Spikefest in Little Rock the previous weekend, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team came away with a huge 4A West Conference win Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Getting beaten by the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras in all prior matches throughout the years, though some close ones, the Lady Miners got over that hump Thursday, downing the Cobras 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23) to improve to 2-1 in the West.
“Big conference win,” Bauxite Coach Dave Carter said. “Maybe even a bigger win for our program overall. Fountain Lake is a consistent winner in volleyball annually. We’ve been close to victory against the Cobras on a number of occasions, but never got over the finishing line. Not once in six previous seasons.
“For the first time this season we contributed from top to bottom and court to bench, cultivated a good vibe and great energy which led us to play cleaner and smartly aggressive. We put together a good game and grabbed a big win. After two weeks of conference games we’re sitting with a positive record and tied for second. Many, many games to go, so we aren’t hanging any banners yet, but the gradual improvement we stress is producing good things.”
Senior Lexi Bright stepped up for Bauxite with a big game, leading the way with 16 kills and five service aces, including the lone block for the team.
“I could brag on every player in so many ways,” Carter said of Thursday’s win. “Lexi played her best game so far this year by playing within herself and not trying to do more than she has too. She’s maturing into the player and leader the girls need. She attacked hard when the force was available then went off-speed as necessary and unpredictably.”
Senior libero Bryley Bowman was again good on the back line, leading the way with 28 digs, while sophomore Taylor Shelton (19), junior Alyssa Hastings (10), junior Madison Brown and Bright with nine digs each, and junior Kaci West and Rachel Barnett followed with six digs apiece.
“Bowman and Brown have dug up so many balls this year, and Barnett is beginning to settle in as well,” Carter said. “The extra net pressure helped the Backrow B’s cover the court well.
“(Addysen) Burchfield didn’t play Tuesday (nonconference loss to Jacksonville) due to an ankle injury in Monday’s game, but came back Thursday and went full speed effectively for almost four sets before tweaking it again. I called Hunter Britt’s number who hustled in and played solidly and aggressively.”
Hastings led the Lady Miners with 16 assists, with Shelton right there with 15, while Bright and Bowman added two assists each.
“Hastings and Shelton, again, just so steady in their setting,” Carter said. “So important to learn where their hitters like the ball and get it there, or in the area and let the hitter go make a play. But their defense is where they really stepped up. Both of them are growing and developing into well-rounded players.”
Sophomore Alysia Garner followed Bright’s lead with seven kills, while junior Kaci West, sophomore Karlie Heffernan, Bowman and senior McKinley Benish all had three kills each.
“Benish played quality minutes again, sometimes finding a hole we couldn’t even see,” Carter said. “She and Kaci put some good pressure on the outside hitters, which helped cause some disruption and errors. When Karlie and Addy (Burchfield) moved down the net with speed, we really put a speed bump at the net. It helped our defense so much.
“Even the bench was on-point. We spent time in practice Wednesday talking about the importance of everyone, weather on the court or on the bench, contributing in some way to team success. Our bench was loud and proud from start to finish. It was a true team win.”
The Lady Miners look to keep pace in the West when they hit the road to Arkadelphia to play the Lady Badgers Thursday in more league action.