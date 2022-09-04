LADY MINERS

CHRISTIE HEIDELBERG/Special to The Saline Courier

Bauxite seniors Lexi Bright, 5, and Bryley Bowman, 10, high five celebrating with other Lady Miners Thursday, upsetting the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras 3-1 at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite.

Mired at 1-5 including facing good competition at Spikefest in Little Rock the previous weekend, the Bauxite Lady Miners volleyball team came away with a huge 4A West Conference win Thursday at Fred Dawson Gym in Bauxite. Getting beaten by the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras in all prior matches throughout the years, though some close ones, the Lady Miners got over that hump Thursday, downing the Cobras 3-1 (25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23) to improve to 2-1 in the West.