ABBY BEENE

Bauxite senior Abby Beene competes during the Fountain Lake Classic earlier this week. Beene scored 36 and 33 points in two games in the Classic. 

After suffering their first loss of the season to the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles, 70-64, in their first game of the Fountain Lake Classic Monday, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back to their winning ways on Tuesday, dominating the Perryville Lady Mustangs 61-35 in Hot Springs to improve to 7-1 on the season. 