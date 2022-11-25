After suffering their first loss of the season to the Baptist Prep Lady Eagles, 70-64, in their first game of the Fountain Lake Classic Monday, the Bauxite Lady Miners got back to their winning ways on Tuesday, dominating the Perryville Lady Mustangs 61-35 in Hot Springs to improve to 7-1 on the season.
Lady Miners split in F. Lake Classic
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Hornets, Cats return for chance at finals
- Panthers have tough road challenge in semis
- Lady Miners split in F. Lake Classic
- Beavers host undefeated Bearkatz in quarters
- Hornets tops in Russellville, girls 2nd
- Bauxite stays perfect, tames Trojans
- State champ Givens taking talents to OKC
- Cards split week, Lady Cards fall to Poyen
Most Popular
Articles
- Committee to consider unification of Gann Museum and Saline County Library
- Beat Back Inflation with Credit Card Rewards
- How to Win the Holidays with Credit Card Rewards
- Christmas at the River Center
- Quorum Court dissolves public facilities board; discuss roads and jail
- Benton opens Archery Range
- Defensive Dominance: Benton blanks Wolves, clinches semis berth
- Operation Fill the Sleigh
- Burgess big for Benton on road
- State champ Givens taking talents to OKC