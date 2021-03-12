KATE DUNCAN

Bauxite senior Kate Duncan, 8, competes in a game earlier this week. Duncan had a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout over Centerpoint this past Monday and had four goals total for the week. 

The Bauxite Lady Miners won their second straight match with a 6-0 shutout over Centerpoint. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

