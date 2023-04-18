BAUXITE - For the first time in weeks the Bauxite Lady Miners found themselves fighting for a win as they outlasted Woodlawn at home Friday, coming out on top 6-5 for their 12th straight win.
Lady Miners win 12th in a row after scare
- Josh Briggs/Special to The Saline Courier
