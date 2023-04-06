MJ BERMINGHAM

Bauxite sophomore MJ Bermingham, 12, throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. The Lady Miners defeated Harding Academy 4-1 in nonconference action Monday in Bauxite for their seventh straight win. 

BAUXITE – The Bauxite Lady Miners took their seventh straight win on Monday, going out of conference to handle the Harding Academy Lady Wildcats 4-1 in Bauxite. The Lady Miners improve to 12-3 o the season and stay at 3-0 in the 5-4A Conference. The Lady Miners were scheduled to take on Mills at home Tuesday in league action, but potential severe weather may have postponed it. 

