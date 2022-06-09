HEIDI COX ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton Head Coach Heidi Cox, left, congratulates junior Alyssa Houston after her home run in a game earlier this season. Cox was recently named All Arkansas Preps Softball Coach of the Year, while Houston was named All Arkansas Preps Softball Player of the Year. Benton is currently on a 64-game win streak and won their second consecutive state championship in late May.

Benton junior Alyssa Houston was named the Arkansas All Preps Softball Player of the year and Lady Panther softball Coach Heidi Cox took the Arkansas All Preps Softball Coach of the Year recently to highlight a plethora of Lady Panthers earning honors after a second straight 5A state championship and undefeated season. Houston was also just named the Gatorade Arkansas Softball Player of the Year and SBLive Player of the Year Thursday, with full story coming in a later edition.

Read full Arkansas All Preps and All-State Lady Panthers story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.