Benton junior Alyssa Houston was named the Arkansas All Preps Softball Player of the year and Lady Panther softball Coach Heidi Cox took the Arkansas All Preps Softball Coach of the Year recently to highlight a plethora of Lady Panthers earning honors after a second straight 5A state championship and undefeated season. Houston was also just named the Gatorade Arkansas Softball Player of the Year and SBLive Player of the Year Thursday, with full story coming in a later edition.
