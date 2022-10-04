The Benton Lady Panthers are all smiles after winning the 41st Annual Ft. Smith Invitational Volleyball Tournament this past Saturday in Fort Smith. The tourney win, their second of the season, puts Benton at 19-0 overall on the season, ranked No. 2 in the state by SBLive.
Sweeping their way through pool play at the 41st Annual Ft. Smith Invitational tournament in Fort Smith, the Benton Lady Panthers stayed perfect on the year, winning all three of their bracket play matchups to win the tournament title this past Saturday. The Lady Panthers improve to 19-0 going into a busy week this week, starting with today’s 5A South Conference match at Lake Hamilton, Wednesday’s senior night battle with 6A Cabot and Thursday’s league match with White Hall.
On Saturday, Benton downed Mount St. Mary 2-1 to start bracket action, swept Bentonville West 2-0 and got by Fort Smith Southside 2-1 to take the championship, their second tourney title, also winning a tournament at Little Rock Christian in early September.
“It’s the first time we’ve been to that tournament to my knowledge,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said of Fort Smith. “There were a couple of 6A schools in there from northwest, and we were able to compete with them and win. That was good for Benton and good for central Arkansas volleyball, also.”
The Lady Panthers were active at the net in the 2-1 (25-23, 20-25, 15-11) championship win over Southside Saturday, spiking down 40 kills. Senior Abigail Lagemann led the way with 13 kills and sophomore sister Isabella Lagemann was second with nine kills, adding a block. Senior Henley Hooks had six kills while also dishing six assists, with junior Khenedi Guest (1.5 blocks) and junior Presley Pallette adding five kills each.
Senior Kenzie Garrett led the way with 16 assists, senior Emmaline Armstrong had nine and senior libero Olivia Little had two.
A. Lagemann had an impressive 24 digs, adding two aces, with I. Lagemann adding 11 digs, Hooks 10, Garrett eight and Little six.
“We handled their offensive attack,” Shoppach said of the championship match. “We made some adjustments with how they were scoring. We put in a taller right side, Parker Stearns, so it was hard for them to go over the top. Also, Olivia Little moved well as we rotated our defense and got some digs we needed.”
In their first bracket play match, the Lady Panthers defeated MSM 25-19 in the first set before having trouble in the second, an 18-25 loss. Benton came back with a vengeance in the third, winning 15-2.
Abigail Lagemann had seven kills to lead the way, with Guest (three blocks) killing five, junior Lexi Mahan four, Hooks (two blocks) and sophomore Isabella Lagemann three each, and junior Presley Pallette one.
Armstrong led the way with nine assists, Garrett had eight and Little had two. A. Lagemann had seven digs, junior Ellie Fergason had six, Little four and Armstrong and I. Lagemann had three each, with the younger Lagemann adding three service aces.
Benton swept 25-13 and 25-19 over Bentonville West, with Hooks (block) leading the way with six kills, Guest and Mahan four each, the Lagemann sisters and Garrett three kills each, and Pallette (block) had two.
Garrett and Armstrong had five assists each, Little had four, A. Lagemann three and Hooks added two assists.
Little led the way on the back row with 13 digs with A. Lagemann digging up 10, Garrett five and Hooks three.
“Abigail had a really good weekend,” Shoppach said. “Tons of kills, just hitting spots that were open. We had a very balanced attack.”
Despite the tournament win, the Lady Panthers could have played better early, especially in pool play.
“We did not really play well,” Shoppach said. “We did not play at the level we can play at until we played Bentonville West and Fort Smith Southside, and we seemed to get in a rhythm.”