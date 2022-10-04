BENTON VBALL

The Benton Lady Panthers are all smiles after winning the 41st Annual Ft. Smith Invitational Volleyball Tournament this past Saturday in Fort Smith. The tourney win, their second of the season, puts Benton at 19-0 overall on the season, ranked No. 2 in the state by SBLive.

Sweeping their way through pool play at the 41st Annual Ft. Smith Invitational tournament in Fort Smith, the Benton Lady Panthers stayed perfect on the year, winning all three of their bracket play matchups to win the tournament title this past Saturday. The Lady Panthers improve to 19-0 going into a busy week this week, starting with today’s 5A South Conference match at Lake Hamilton, Wednesday’s senior night battle with 6A Cabot and Thursday’s league match with White Hall.

ABIGAIL LAGEMANN

Benton senior Abigail Lagemann, 10, competes in a match earlier this season. Lagemann had a good Ft. Smith Invitational volleyball tournament this past weekend.