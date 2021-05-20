CHAMPS

The Benton Lady Panthers hold up the 5A State Tournament championship trophy after defeating the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs 8-1 in the title game at Lady Panther Park in Benton Thursday. 

The Benton Lady Panthers capped off their perfect 31-0 season with an 8-1 win over the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs in the 5A state championship Thursday at Lady Panther Park in Benton. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online Friday with the e-Edition. 