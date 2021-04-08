HANNAH BREWER

Benton senior Hannah Brewer competes in a meet earlier this season. Brewer won the high-point award last week at the Lakeside Ram Relays in Hot Springs, helping the Lady Panthers to victory. 

The Benton Lady Panthers track and field team dominated at a recent meet in Hot Springs, while the Panthers took second place. Read full story in Thursday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 