After a 13-4-2 year, four Lady Panthers were named All-State, while seven more were tabbed 5A South All-Conference.
Seniors Rylie Davis, Julia Dick and Annah Kate Smith, Benton’s all-time leading goals scorer, and sophomore Emma Selph were all named All-State.
Smith will leave Benton as the all-time leading scorer with 65 goals, including a single-season record 26 her sophomore season, and 23 assists, despite battling injury her last two years.
Not garnering All-State honors this year, but still getting First-Team All-Conference honors is senior Kinley Ritter. Ritter will leave Benton as the all-time assists leader, racking up 64 dishes in her four years, well above any other Lady Panther.
Also netting First-Team All-Conference honors was junior Adrianna Baber, senior Kati Morrow, senior Halle Stringer and senior Emily Smith, who finished her career with 28 goals, a career high 12 her senior year, and 11 career assists.
Taking home Second-Team All-Conference honors was senior Hattie Mahoney and senior Madison McVey. McVey had 25 goals and 12 assists in her career.