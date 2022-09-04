MICHELLE SHOPPACH

Benton volleyball Coach Michelle Shoppach coaches against Bryant in the Battle of B-Towns earlier this season. The Lady Panthers improved to 5-0 with a 3-0 sweep on the road over El Dorado in 5A South Conference play Thursday.

The Benton Lady Panthers moved to a perfect 5-0 on Thursday, sweeping the El Dorado Lady Wildcats 3-0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-9) in 5A South Conference play in El Dorado. The win puts the No. 2 in the state Lady Panthers at 2-0 in South action.