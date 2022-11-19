The Benton Lady Panthers moved to 2-0 on the season, getting a tough road win in Vilonia on Thursday. The Lady Panthers would hold on to a 51-46 victory over the Vilonia Lady Eagles.
Benton led 12-11 after one quarter before the Lady Panthers put the clamps on Vilonia, holding the Lady Eagles to just four points to take a 27-15 advantage at the half.
“They shoot a lot of threes and I thought we did a good job challenging them, getting a hand up, especially early in the game,” Benton Coach Jerry Chumley said. “We did a good job holding them to four points in that second quarter.”
As good as that second quarter was defensively for the Lady Panthers, it was not so good in the third as Vilonia scored a quarter high of 17 to get within four, 36-32, going into the fourth. It would have been a one-point game if not for Benton senior Alyssa Houston’s first 3-pointer of her varsity career. Houston hit a 26-foot fadeaway falling out of bounds at the buzzer, according to the coach, to up it going into the final quarter.
“Her first high school three was a tough one,” Chumley joked. “We talked about at halftime like any good team they’re going to make a run and they did. They hit two threes and got back in the game.”
Houston’s three and two free throws to start the fourth gave Benton the five-point swing it needed to hold off the Lady Eagles.
“They hit just enough shots to hang around,” Chumley said of Vilonia. “We’d go up four and they’d get it back down to one. Really back and forth but they never caught us. They never tied us or took a lead. Every time they made a shot, we answered, so I was really proud of the kids for doing that.
The two-time All-State selection Houston picked up her first double-double of the season with 24 points and 15 rebounds, hitting 9 of 12 from the free throw line.
Senior Zayyah Bufford followed with nine points and took two charges, with senior Madison McIntire and junior Ashley Wallace adding five points each. Seniors Presley Chism and Addison Davis scored four points apiece.
Benton shot a good 16 of 32 from the field for 50 percent, but struggled again from the 3-point line, as Houston’s triple was the lone one for Benton, going 1 for 10 after going 2 for 10 in their season-opener vs. Searcy. The Lady Panthers would get to the free throw line a lot, hitting 18 of 27 for 67 percent.
“They’re a real good team … fly around, really fast,” Chumley said of Vilonia. “A lot of movement. I thought our kids did a good job with our man-to-man (defense). We worked on some zone, but our man was doing so well, so we were happy and stayed in it. That’s our No. 1 defense. You hold that team to 46 points on their home floor, that’s pretty good. Great win and it’s sure going to make Thanksgiving dinner taste just a tad better.”
The Lady Panthers will host a very good Cabot squad on Tuesday, Nov. 29, before beginning play in the Benton Holiday Classic at Benton Arena on Thursday, Dec. 1. Benton starts with West Memphis that Thursday at 7 p.m., take on Alma, again at 7, on Friday and play Beebe Saturday at 1 p.m.