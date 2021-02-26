JORDAN MILLER

Benton senior Jordan Miller, 10, competes in a game earlier this season. Miller scored three points in a 62-54 loss to the Jacksonville Lady Titans in Jacksonville in a makeup game Thursday. 

 

The Benton Lady Panthers dropped a 62-54 decision to the Jacksonville Lady Titans in 5A Central Conference play on the road Thursday night. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 

