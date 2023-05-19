ALYSSA HOUSTON

Benton senior Alyssa Houston throws a pitch in a game earlier this season. Houston has thrown 35 straight hitless innings going into Saturday’s 5A State Tournament championship game against Greene County Tech with first pitch coming at 1 p.m. at Farris Field in Conway. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers will go for their third straight 5A state championship Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. Benton will take on the same team it beat 3-2 in last season’s title game, the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles at 1 p.m.

EMILY REED

Benton senior Emily Reed takes a cut in a recent game. 
VIOLET MENDEZ

Benton senior catcher Violet Mendez competes in a recent game. 

