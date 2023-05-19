BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers will go for their third straight 5A state championship Saturday at Farris Field in Conway. Benton will take on the same team it beat 3-2 in last season’s title game, the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles at 1 p.m.
The Lady Panthers took a 64-game win streak into this season before capping it at 67 when rival Bryant Lady Hornets, which played Cabot in the 6A state championship on Thursday, beat Benton 2-0 in the fourth game of the year. Though not perfect on the season, the Lady Panthers did sweep the 5A South Conference at 16-0 and take a 28-4 overall record into Saturday’s contest. Benton is hot going in, too, winning 13 in a row.
“We’re excited. They’re a good ball team,” Benton Coach Heidi Cox said of GCT. “Coach (David) Reynolds does a great job with them. He’ll have them prepared.
“We’re going to do our best this week to prepare our girls. I just want them to know and understand it’s hard to get back to the championship game. We’re super excited just to have the opportunity to 3-peat. Win or lose, I’m just so proud of them. It’s been a fantastic year and a fantastic run with this senior class.”
The South No. 1 seed Lady Panthers started the 5A State Tournament in Marion with a 9-1 victory over Sylvan Hills in the first round, a no-hitter, a 10-0 win over Harrison in the quarterfinals, a 1-hitter, and edged the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs 1-0 in yet another no-hitter in this past Saturday’s semifinals.
The East No. 1 seeded Golden Eagles had just one loss in league action to finish 13-1 and take a 25-6 record into Saturday’s title game. GCT is currently on a four-game win streak, including beating Thursday’s 6A state title game participant Cabot 4-3 a few days before the state tournament started. The Eagles opened state with a 9-6 victory over Mountain Home in the first round, topped Sheridan 4-2 in the quarterfinals and edged Van Buren 2-1 to reach the championship.
It’s been senior Karley Burrow leading the Golden Eagles in the circle, pitching all 21 innings in the three state tournament wins, going 3-0 with a 2.66 ERA, giving up 17 hits and two walks while striking out nine. Burrow is also batting .250 (2 for 8) with two doubles and three RBIs in the three state tourney games.
“She does a great job,” Cox said of Burrow. “She really is a great ball player. He’s (Reynolds) got some talented young ladies and does an excellent job with them.”
At the plate, sophomore Weslyn Burnside has a .571 (4 for 7) average in the state tournament with two RBIs, while junior leadoff Ava Carter sets the table with a .545 (6 for 11) clip, triple, two runs and an RBI. Freshman Emerald Thomason has six RBIs at state to lead GCT, batting .400 (4 for 10).
“I think they swing the bat very well,” Cox said of the Eagles. “They’re very aggressive and play defense behind their pitcher.”
Greene County Tech’s last loss actually came against the Lady Panthers in Benton. The Lady Panthers handled the Golden Eagles 9-1 as senior Alyssa Houston pitched three no-hit innings with eight strikeouts, while also hitting a home run in the win. Burrow did not pitch in the contest for GCT.
Speaking of Houston, to say she’s been dominant would be an understatement. It was the Greene County Tech game when she started her no-hit streak, which she hasn’t allowed a hit in Benton’s last six contests. Houston has thrown 35 consecutive no-hit and no-run innings. For the season, Houston is 17-3 with an 0.54 ERA and 0.42 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched). Houston has given up just 21 hits in 103.2 innings, striking out 241 batters. That is 2.3 strikeouts per inning on average while holding opponents to a .063 batting clip.
“We knew she was special,” Cox said of Houston. “Just hearing some other coaches speak highly of her, it’s really cool to hear. These last couple weeks she’s at a different level. She’s just turned it on. There’s no expectations for her to throw no-hitters or perfect games, but her presence and demeanor on the mound … she wants it. She wants the ball and our teammates trust her in that circle and want to play behind her. It’s really cool to see.”
Houston gave up five runs and struck out 17 against Sheridan in the last South series of the season, but then threw a perfect game against the Lady Jackets three days later to wrap conference play. A game later against Searcy, she struck out a career-high 19 batters in another no-hitter, walking just one.
“Since that Sheridan game where she went through a little adversity, she kind of got that mindset, ‘You know what, we’re going to finish this,’” Cox said of Houston. “She’s had to show a little bit of grit and I love it. It’s just awesome to see.”
Not only has the Stanford signee Houston been dominant in the circle, she has been just as good at the plate, leading the Lady Panthers in average (.691), hits (56) home runs (13), doubles (12) and RBIs (52).
Houston isn’t the only Lady Panther having a great year at the plate. Freshman Cameron Culclager has been dynamite her rookie season with a .582 average with 35 runs, 14 RBIs and a team-leading 16 stolen bases.
After a great freshman year, sophomore Lydia Bethards did not have a sophomore slump batting .474 with eight doubles, two triples, 31 runs and 25 RBIs. Senior leadoff Addison Davis bats .404 with 19 RBIs and a team-leading 47 runs, while senior Emily Reed hits .321, with nine doubles, two homers, 26 runs, 26 RBIs and a team-leading 18 walks.
Senior Mallory Crosby (.271 average, six doubles, two homers, 17 RBIs, 26 runs), junior AC Mitchell (.276, 15 RBIs), senior Dakota Hobson (.250, 14 RBIs) and senior Violet Mendez (.244, 15 RBIs) also contribute at the plate.
Hosting the past two state title games at Lady Panther Park in Benton, the Lady Panthers travel to Conway in an attempt for their third in a row. First pitch with Greene County Tech is 1 p.m. at Farris Field.
“That’s something different for us, as well, but I think they’re up for the challenge,” Cox said of her team. “They’re going to be able to play on UCA’s field and I think that’s pretty cool.”