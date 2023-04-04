VAN BUREN – Competing in a tournament in Van Buren this past weekend, the Benton Lady Panthers went 2-2 in the competition, starting with a 4-1 win over Bentonville West Friday before falling in two straight - a 4-0 loss to Pea Ridge Friday and 1-0 loss to Greenwood Saturday morning - before wrapping the tourney with a 10-1 victory over the Mena Lady Bearcats Saturday afternoon.
It was Benton’s first two-game losing streak since April of 2019 as their state record 67-game win streak was snapped by rival Bryant in mid-March. Benton moves to 10-3 on the season while still perfect at 6-0 in the 5A South going into conference action today at Lakeside.
The Lady Panthers snapped that two-game skid by taking out their aggression early over the Bearcats. Senior leadoff Addison Davis singled in the top of the first, stole second and scored on senior Alyssa Houston’s RBI double for the 1-0 lead. Houston went to third on sophomore Lydia Bethards’ double and scored on a wild pitch. Bethards also scored on a wild pitch for the 3-0 lead after one.
Benton kept it going in the second as freshman Cameron Culcager singled with one out and went to second on Davis’ ground out before Houston hit a two-out RBI triple for the 4-0 advantage. Bethards doubled Houston home and senior Emily Reed swapped places with Bethards with an RBI double of her own for the 6-0 lead after two.
Lady Panther freshman Caroline Hicks led the third off with a single and went to second on an error. Hicks went to third on a wild pitch and scored on freshman Azzy Morrow’s sacrifice fly. A couple of runs scored on an error later in the frame, and Bethards doubled in Houston, who singled, for the 10-0 lead. Mena would get an RBI ground out in the bottom of the third to set the 10-1 final over four innings.
Houston and Bethards both had 3-for-3 days with Houston scoring three times while knocking three in. Bethards had two runs and two RBIs. Culclager went 2 for 2 with two runs, while Hicks was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Morrow earned the win in the circle giving up zero runs on three hits, striking out one in two innings, while Hicks gave up a run in relief on one hit and one walk, striking out three in two innings.
Benton outhit Greenwood 4-2 in a pitcher’s duel in the 1-0 loss, but could not get a run across the plate as Houston was in the circle battling with Lady Bulldog Tori Howard, who held Benton down. Houston was excellent, as well, but an unearned run ended up winning it for Greenwood. Houston gave up just two hits and a walk, striking out 11 in six innings for the tough-luck loss, while Howard didn’t give up a run on four hits and a walk, striking out two in six frames.
Bethards had two of Benton’s four hits, going 2 for 3, with Davis and Houston adding one apiece.
Pea Ridge also shut Benton’s offense down on Friday, holding the Lady Panthers to just three hits, with Houston 2 for 2 with a double and Davis 1 for 2.
Benton opened the competition in Van Buren with a 4-1 win over Bentonville West with Houston in the circle, again giving up just an unearned run on two hits and zero walks, striking out nine in four complete innings. Houston also went 1 for 2 at the plate with a 2-run homer in the third inning.
The Lady Panthers were held to just four hits with Davis 1 for 2 with two runs, Bethards 1 for 1 with a run and senior Mallory Crosby 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Benton heads to Hot Springs today to take on the Lakeside Lady Rams (8-2, 7-1 South) in league play, hosting Lakeside on Thursday at Lady Panther Park in a rematch.