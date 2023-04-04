PANTHER LOGO

VAN BUREN – Competing in a tournament in Van Buren this past weekend, the Benton Lady Panthers went 2-2 in the competition, starting with a 4-1 win over Bentonville West Friday before falling in two straight - a 4-0 loss to Pea Ridge Friday and 1-0 loss to Greenwood Saturday morning - before wrapping the tourney with a 10-1 victory over the Mena Lady Bearcats Saturday afternoon. 

Tags

Recommended for you