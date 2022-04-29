BENTON CHAMPS

The Benton Lady Panthers track and field squad celebrate after winning the 5A Central Conference meet in Beebe Tuesday. The Lady Panthers dominated with a score of 211, 64 points more than runner-up Sylvan HIlls. The Benton boys took third with 147 points, just over 20 points away from meet winner Parkview (169) and runner-up Beebe (168). Full story will be in an upcoming edition.

The Benton Lady Panthers won their second straight 5A Central Conference championship this past Tuesday in Beebe. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.

