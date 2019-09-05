The Benton Lady Panthers made easy work of the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks this past Tuesday, picking up their third sweep to start the season. After sweeping Cabot and defending 6A state champion Conway, Benton downed Texarkana 25-7, 25-3 and 25-8 to open 5A South Conference play at Benton Arena. 

LACI BOHANNAN

Benton sophomore Laci Bohannan goes up for a spike in a 3-0 win over Texarkana Tuesday at Benton Arena. 

The Lady Panthers (3-0, 1-0) put down 39 kills, adding 20 aces, with sophomore Laci Bohannan leading the squad with 11 kills. Senior Katie Morrison followed with nine kills, with freshman Abigail Lagemann adding six, senior Riley Hathcote five, senior Grace Neighbors three, and senior Raeley Wilson and junior Hannah Brewer adding two each. 

KATIE MORRISON
Benton senior Katie Morrison goes up for a spike in a 3-0 sweep over Texarkana Tuesday at Benton Arena.

Brewer had 10 aces on the night, with Bohannan and sophomore Bissette Childress adding four each. Senior setter Lydia Buchanan had 31 assists in the match, with junior Katie Strickland adding three. 

The Lady Panthers stay in South play hosting the Sheridan Yellowjackets today at Benton Arena. Junior varsity, which won in straight sets on Tuesday, kicks off at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow. 

