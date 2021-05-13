LADY PANTHERS

Benton junior Shelby Samples, 26, and sophomore Alyssa Houston, 14, have their special handshake before an inning in a recent game. The undefeated and Central No. 1 seed Lady Panthers (27-0) no-hit the Searcy Lady Lions in a 12-0 win Thursday in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Mountain Home. 

The Benton Lady Panthers no-hit the Searcy Lady Lions in a 12-0 win Thursday in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Mountain Home. Read full story in Friday's The Saline Courier or online Friday with the e-Edition. 