BENTON SENIORS

From left, Benton Lady Panthers seniors McKenzie Worsham, Olivia McCallister, Irelyn Flynn, Laci Bohannan, Grace Anne Shelnut and Bissette Childress are set for the season. After a state championship and state semifinals appearance in consecutive years, Benton looks to contend again.

After a state finals and semifinals appearance the last two seasons, the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team reloads with talent to make another run at the state championship this year. Read full season preview in Sunday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition. 