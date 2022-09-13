Undefeated going into the Little Rock Christian Tournament this past Saturday in Little Rock, the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team was undefeated coming out of it. Sweeping pool play with wins over Mayflower, Nettleton and Northside, the Lady Panthers swept Russellville and beat Shiloh Christian in three sets before sweeping host LRC Lady Warriors 2-0 in the tourney title match, avenging last year’s 5A state championship loss to LRC.
Lady Panthers remain undefeated, avenge title loss
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
