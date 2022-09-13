BENTON VBALL

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate their win at a tournament at Little Rock Christian this past Saturday in Little Rock. Benton improves to 9-0 on the season.

Undefeated going into the Little Rock Christian Tournament this past Saturday in Little Rock, the Benton Lady Panthers volleyball team was undefeated coming out of it. Sweeping pool play with wins over Mayflower, Nettleton and Northside, the Lady Panthers swept Russellville and beat Shiloh Christian in three sets before sweeping host LRC Lady Warriors 2-0 in the tourney title match, avenging last year’s 5A state championship loss to LRC.