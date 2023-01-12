ADDISON DAVIS

Benton senior Addison Davis, 21, competes in a game earlier this season. The Lady Panthers beat Pine Bluff 55-24 Tuesday in Benton. 

BENTON – The Benton Lady Panthers pushed their 5A South Conference record to a perfect 5-0 on Tuesday, handling the Pine Bluff Fillies 55-24 at Benton Arena. It was Benton’s third win in a row overall and the Lady Panthers have won 10 of 11 with their only blemish a loss to rival Bryant in the Saline County Shootout in mid-December. 