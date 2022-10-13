The Benton Lady Panthers kept their winning streak going to 23 this season, downing the Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets 3-0 for their 12th conference win of the season, staying perfect on the year. The Lady Panthers have swept every 5A South Conference match this season going into tonight’s home match with Lakeside, with a win clinching the conference.
Lady Panthers sweep again
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
