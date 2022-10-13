KENZIE GARRETT

Benton junior Kenzie Garrett, 11, sets in a match earlier this season. Garrett had 16 assists in a 3-0 sweep over Sheridan on the road Tuesday. The Lady Panthers remain perfect on the season at 23-0.

The Benton Lady Panthers kept their winning streak going to 23 this season, downing the Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets 3-0 for their 12th conference win of the season, staying perfect on the year. The Lady Panthers have swept every 5A South Conference match this season going into tonight’s home match with Lakeside, with a win clinching the conference.