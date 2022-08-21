With the official open to the season starting this coming week at Greenbrier Tuesday, the Benton Lady Panthers unofficially began the year this past Thursday at Benton Arena. Though the Lady Panthers swept the Mount St. Mary Belles 5-0 in a benefit match, the sweep did not come easy.
“We were challenged,” said Benton Head Coach Michelle Shoppach. “I was thoroughly pleased. We responded to the challenge. There’s no way we played our best match, but I was pleased in how we responded in being challenged.”
Benton, the 5A state runner-ups last year, eked by the Belles 27-25 in the first set Thursday after being down 21-17 at one point. The Lady Panthers responded.
“We ran out of subs and had our shortest player, one of our defensive specialists, rotate to the front,” Shoppach explained, “and my kids automatically … Abigail Lagemann (two-time All-State selection), automatically as a captain, took the middle and moved the kid to the left, and Abigail got a block in the middle to finish it for the win.
“It’s so rewarding seeing them do things on their own. We do stuff like that all the time, but Abigail has been on varsity for four years, so she understands how when things happen, be a volleyball player, don’t worry about it. She did it and the other kids responded to her.”
Though not as close in sets two and three, the Belles still played Benton close with the Lady Panthers claiming 25-16 and 25-21 victories.
With it being a benefit match, five sets were played and the Benton junior varsity squad squeaked by with a 27-25 win in the fourth set before handling MSM 25-14 in the fifth.
“It wasn’t an easy night for us and we didn’t want an easy night, so we were real pleased,” Shoppach said.
Despite the sweep, there are definitely issues to be addressed as Benton struggled from the service line.
“We didn’t serve the ball very well,” Shoppach said. “We served in the net quite a bit, and Mount St. Mary’s served long quite a bit, so it probably balanced out. Our philosophy and goal is only one serve in the net per set, and we ended up with about three. They (Lady Panthers) know they didn’t serve well and they know what our goals are, so we’re working on it and come back and do better.”
The Lady Panthers will officially kick off their season against the Greenbrier Lady Panthers Tuesday on the road. Greenbrier, making the semifinals last year, has beaten Benton the past two seasons to start, with Shoppach saying, “they made us look silly last year,” but the coach welcomes the competition for a start to another good year.
“The neat thing about that is we’re going to Greenbrier to start the season and that’s where we want to finish the season (at 5A State Tournament), followed up by going to Hot Springs (site of 5A state title match). There’s a good chance it could be us and Greenbrier. I’m not saying it will be, but we’ve got a shot at it and they’ve got a shot at it.”
The Lady Panthers return to Benton to face 6A powerhouse Conway, which made 6A state semis last year, on Thursday at Benton Arena before going to Bryant to face the rival Lady Hornets in the Battle of B-Town Friday at the Hornet’s Nest in Bryant.
“I love this week,” Shoppach said of the competition. “I wish all weeks looked like this every week.”