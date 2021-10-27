ABIGAIL LAGEMANN

Benton junior Abigail Lageman goes up to spike the ball in a match last week. The Lady Panthers swept Mountain Home in the first round of the 5A State Tournament Tuesday in Marion.

The Benton Lady Panthers swept the Mountain Home Bombers 3-0 in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Marion Tuesday and play the Lakeside Lady Rams in the quarterfinals today at 4 p.m. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.