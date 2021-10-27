The Benton Lady Panthers swept the Mountain Home Bombers 3-0 in the first round of the 5A State Tournament in Marion Tuesday and play the Lakeside Lady Rams in the quarterfinals today at 4 p.m. Read full story in Wednesday's The Saline Courier or online with the e-Edition.
