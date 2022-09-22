Fresh off a 3-1 victory over No. 7 in the state Brookland Monday at a neutral site in North Little Rock, the No. 2 and undefeated Benton Lady Panthers returned to 5A South Conference play Tuesday to take on the also undefeated Lakeside Lady Rams in Hot Springs. The Lady Panthers remained unbeaten as they swept the Lady Rams 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18) to take the top spot in the South all alone.
The Lady Panthers improve to a still perfect 13-0, 6-0 in conference, while Lakeside goes to 11-1, 5-1, two games ahead of 3-3 Sheridan in the South.
“The first two could have gone in either direction,” Benton Coach Michelle Shoppach said of the first two sets. “They kept the pressure on. We kept the pressure on and were able to finish them out. One of the key things was Abigail (Lagemann) got the set point in all three sets.”
While close in the first two, the Lady Panthers jumped on the Lady Rams in the third to take control for the sweep. Junior Ellie Fergason served seven straight points in the game to start, with senior setter Kenzie Garrett serving seven more in a row, including two of her team-leading five aces on the night, a day after acing six against Brookland. Fergason added three aces on Tuesday.
“Kenzie Garrett kept the serve going at a good pace, so that made a difference,” Shoppach said. “Fergason started out at a good pace as a first server. Right off the bat we were going at them in the third set.”
Junior Khenedi Guest would also come up big in that third set at the net.
“We put a lot of pressure on them,” the Coach said. “I told the setters to go out and force the middle and Khenedi Guest got hot. Lakeside was not able to handle that and it changed the tempo of the match. Lakeside became frustrated and they served balls out, hit balls out, hit balls in the net as a result of us becoming more dominant in the middle.”
It was a balanced effort at the net offensively with the senior Lagemann (one block) leading the way again with 11 kills, with Guest (1.5 blocks) and senior Henley Hooks getting 10 kills apiece. Sophomore Isabella Lagemann added four kills.
“Henley is starting to step up and take control of that right side,” Shoppach said. “Not only does she give us the swings and the kills, but she’s also starting to take things away from their outside hitters.”
Fergason led the Lady Panthers with 13 digs on the night, with Lagemann (12) and senior libero Olivia Little (10) following. Fergason was also solid in serve-receive at 10 of 11, as were Lagemann (9 of 13) and (Little 15 of 20) after slow starts.
“Fergason, (sophomore Delaney) Cooper and Olivia Little are solid on the back row,” Shoppach said.
Though the assists statistics were not available for Tuesday’s match, Garrett was huge as the setter with 27 assists against Brookland on Monday, with senior Emmaline Armstrong adding 17 and Hooks seven. Garrett and Armstrong again were big on Tuesday.
“Emmaline and Garrett moved the ball around,” Shoppach said. “Hooks didn’t set very much because Emmaline was on and we were able to give Hooks a little bit of a break on the back row.”
Shoppach credits an improvement in spiking the ball down for points this season as opposed to last when Benton was the 5A state runner-up.
“In the past, I felt like we got the swings, but we couldn’t quite get the kills,” she said. “This year we’re getting the kills. Abigail may not hit the ball as hard, but she’s getting the kills by being super smart.
“That’s one thing we’re talking about, ‘Hit the spot. Don’t worry about hitting it with the booming swing we know you can do, but be smart, hit the spot, get us the kill, get us the point.’ You don’t have to do the movie type kill, just get the point.
The Lady Panthers will look for their seventh straight sweep over conference opponents today when they host the Texarkana Lady Razorbacks at Benton Arena. Junior varsity begins at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
The junior varsity also swept Lakeside 25-17 and 25-22 on Tuesday, with sophomore Aubrey Chrestman leading with nine kills and sophomore Evie Hendrix eight, while sophomore Drew Hudspeth led with 18 assists, adding six more kills.