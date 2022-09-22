KHENEDI GUEST

Benton junior Khenedi Guest spikes the ball in a 3-0 sweep over Lakeside Tuesday in Hot Springs. Guest had 10 kills in the win.

Fresh off a 3-1 victory over No. 7 in the state Brookland Monday at a neutral site in North Little Rock, the No. 2 and undefeated Benton Lady Panthers returned to 5A South Conference play Tuesday to take on the also undefeated Lakeside Lady Rams in Hot Springs. The Lady Panthers remained unbeaten  as they swept the Lady Rams 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18) to take the top spot in the South all alone.

BENTON VOLLEYBALL

The Benton Lady Panthers celebrate a point in a 3-0 sweep over the Lakeside Lady Rams Tuesday in Hot Springs. The win put Benton alone at the top of the 5A South Conference.