DREW HUDSPETH

Benton junior Drew Hudspeth, 5, sets in a match earlier this season. The Lady Panthers swept Lake Hamilton on the road on Thursday. 

PEARCY – After splitting a match in northwest Arkansas against Shiloh Christian (3-2 win) and Southside (0-3 loss) in a tri-match in Fort Smith this past weekend, the 5A defending champion Benton Lady Panthers resumed South conference play Thursday and swept the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-22) at Wolf Arena in Pearcy to stay undefeated in league action at 3-0 and improving to 6-2 overall. 

