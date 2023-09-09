PEARCY – After splitting a match in northwest Arkansas against Shiloh Christian (3-2 win) and Southside (0-3 loss) in a tri-match in Fort Smith this past weekend, the 5A defending champion Benton Lady Panthers resumed South conference play Thursday and swept the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-22) at Wolf Arena in Pearcy to stay undefeated in league action at 3-0 and improving to 6-2 overall.
Lady Panthers sweep Wolves on road
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton local nominated for independent music award
- Justin Moore to headline Boys & Girls Club fundraiser on Oct. 10
- Central Arkansas mom doubles down on MasterChef
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
- Neon Nights and Carnival Lights to Illuminate Saline County Fair Parade
- Bryant youth places at Junior Olympics
- Bryant Police investigate shooting at Henson Place
- Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter plan to install Confederate flag along I-30 near Malvern
- Walters named 2024 Superintendent of the Year
- Saline County experiencing ‘flash drought’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.